Diamond League in Stockholm : Warholm bricht eigenen Europarekord über 400 Meter Hürden

Stockholm Die Leichtathleten liefern trotz der Corona-Krise immer wieder Bestleistungen. Der Norweger Karsten Warholm glänzt in Stockholm über die 400 Meter Hürden - Europarekord! Und Vize-Weltmeister Armand Duplantis schraubt sich mit dem Stab hoch hinaus.

Der zweimalige Weltmeister gewann in 46,87 Sekunden deutlich vor dem Franzosen Wilfried Happio (49,14). Warholm hatte auch die alte Bestmarke, aufgestellt am 29. August 2019 in Zürich, mit 46,92 gehalten.

Überflieger Armand Duplantis stellte mit 6,01 Metern im Stabhochspringen eine Weltjahresbestleistung auf. Der 20 Jahre junge Schwede, der seit Februar mit 6,18 Meter den Weltrekord hält und eine Freiluft-Bestmarke von 6,05 hat, hielt damit den Belgier Ben Broeders (5,73) und Weltmeister Sam Kendricks aus den USA (5,53) sicher in Schach. Der frühere WM-Goldmedaillengewinner Raphael Holzdeppe aus Zweibrücken kam bei seinem ersten internationalen Start in der Corona-Saison als Fünfter auf schwache 5,33 Meter.

Beim 100-Meter-Sieg der Schweizerin Ajla del Ponte in 10,20 Sekunden blieben den deutschen Sprint-Assen Rebekka Haase aus Wetzlar (11,32) und Gina Lückenkemper (Berlin/11,33) nur der vierte und fünfte Platz. In der Diamond League geht es am 2. September in Lausanne weiter.