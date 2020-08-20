20. August 2020 um 04:50 Uhr
PGA-Tour
:
FedExCup-Playoffs: Die Millionen-Show in Corona-Zeiten
Der Weltranglisten-Zweite Justin Thomas führt die FedExCup-Wertung an. Foto: David J. Phillip/AP/dpa
Boston Die besten 125 Golfer der PGA-Tour machen sich auf die Jagd nach dem 15-Millionen-Dollar-Jackpot. Das erste der drei Playoff-Turniere des FedExCups startet in Boston. Insgesamt sind aber noch viel mehr Millionen für Tiger Woods und Co. im Topf.
Die PGA-Tour startet ihre jährliche Millionen-Show - ungeachtet der anhaltenden Corona-Krise in den USA. Die besten 125 Golf-Profis der US-Tour beginnen am heutigen Donnerstag im TPC Boston die Jagd auf den mit 15 Millionen Dollar gefüllten Jackpot.
Zuschauer sind auf den Golfplätzen weiterhin nicht erlaubt. Deutsche Golfer konnten sich für die dreiwöchige Playoff-Serie nicht qualifizieren.
Die besten 125 Profis der FedExCup-Rangliste sind für das erste Turnier in Boston qualifiziert. Für die besten 70 des Rankings geht es dann vom 27. bis 30. August beim zweiten Event im Olympia Fields Country Club in der Nähe von Chicago weiter. Das Finale wird wie immer eine Woche später in Atlanta ausgespielt. Der Sieger der Tour Championship im East Lake Golf Club kassiert dann die 15 Millionen Dollar - es ist der weltweit größte Jackpot, der an einen einzelnen Profi-Sportler ausgeschüttet wird. Insgesamt werden im FedExCup Boni mit einem Volumen von 60 Millionen Dollar an die Spieler verteilt.
Der Weltranglisten-Zweite führt die FedExCup-Wertung an. Der 27-Jährige aus Louisville/Kentucky gewann als einziger Spieler in dieser Saison vier Turniere auf der US-Tour.
Rory McIlroy (Nordirland)
Der viermalige Major-Champion knackte bereits zweimal den Jackpot. Bei seinem ersten Triumph 2016 kassierte McIlroy einen Bonus von zehn Millionen Dollar. Drei Jahre später waren es fünf Millionen Dollar mehr. In der aktuellen Rangliste liegt der 31-Jährige aus dem nordirischen Holywood auf Position acht.
15 Major-Siege, 82 Titel auf der PGA-Tour, zwei Mal FedExCup-Champion - Tiger Woods weiß ganz genau, wie man große Turniere gewinnt. Der Superstar des Golf gehört auch mit seinen inzwischen 44 Jahren bei jedem Event zu den Hauptdarstellern. In der FedExCup-Rangliste wird die langjährige Nummer eins der Welt an 49. Stelle geführt.
Der viermalige Major-Champion Rory McIlroy knackte bereits zweimal den Jackpot. Foto: John Amis/AP/dpa
Tiger Woods gehört auch mit seinen inzwischen 44 Jahren bei jedem Event zu den Hauptdarstellern. Foto: Denis Poroy/AP/dpa
© dpa-infocom, dpa:200819-99-230032/2