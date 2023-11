Tennis Italien und Star Sinner feiern den Davis-Cup-Titel

🇮🇹 𝐹𝑜𝑟𝑧𝑎 🇮🇹



A momentous win for @janniksin over de Minaur, as Italy celebrates its long-awaited second Davis Cup title after first lifting the trophy 1976!@DavisCup | #DavisCupFinals | @federtennis pic.twitter.com/gwIXHm7SBo