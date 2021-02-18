  1. Sport
Australian Open: Nach Aus: Williams bricht Pressekonferenz unter Tränen ab

Serena Williams zeigte bei der Pressekonferenz nach ihrer Niederlage Emotionen. Foto: Rob Prezioso/Tennis Australia/AP/dpa
Melbourne Serena Williams wird auch bei den Australian Open nicht ihren 24. Titel bei einem Grand-Slam-Turnier gewinnen. Naomi Osaka lässt ihr wie schon im denkwürdigen US-Open-Finale 2018 praktisch keine Chance.

Nach dem Halbfinal-Aus bei den Australian Open hat Serena Williams ihre Pressekonferenz nach wenigen Minuten unter Tränen abgebrochen.

Auf die Frage, ob sie sich beim Gang aus der Rod-Laver-Arena bereits von den Zuschauern verabschiedet habe und ob dies vielleicht ihr letzter Auftritt bei dem Grand-Slam-Tennisturnier in Melbourne gewesen sei, antwortete die 39 Jahre alte Amerikanerin noch lächelnd: „Ich weiß es nicht. Wenn ich irgendwann Farewell sage, würde ich es keinem verraten. Also ...“

Als sie danach nach ihren vielen leichten Fehlern gefragt wurde und ob es einfach ein schlechter Tag gewesen sei, sagte die 23-malige Grand-Slam-Turniersiegerin: „Ich weiß nicht. Das war's.“ Williams fing an zu weinen, stand auf und verließ den Interviewraum.

Zuvor hatte sie im Halbfinale gegen die Japanerin Naomi Osaka 3:6, 4:6 verloren. Damit verpasste sie die Chance auf ihren 24. Grand-Slam-Titel und die Einstellung des Rekordes der Australierin Margaret Court. 2017 hatte Williams in Melbourne zuletzt ein Grand-Slam-Turnier gewonnen, als sie bereits schwanger war.

Seit der Geburt ihrer Tochter stand Williams in vier Grand-Slam-Finals. 2018 verlor sie in Wimbledon gegen Angelique Kerber und bei den US Open gegen Osaka. 2019 musste sie sich in Wimbledon Simona Halep und bei den US Open Bianca Andreescu geschlagen geben.

