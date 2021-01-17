17. Januar 2021 um 07:09 Uhr
American Football
:
NFL: Green Bay und Buffalo in Conference Finals
Zusammenstoß: Leonard Floyd (54) von den Los Angeles Rams springt über Aaron Jones (33) von den Green Bay Packers, als dieser von Nick Scott von den Los Angeles Rams geblockt wird. Foto: Morry Gash/AP/dpa
Green Bay Die Buffalo Bills und die Green Bay Packers sind nur noch einen Sieg vom Einzug in den Super Bowl der NFL entfernt.
Die Packers um den deutsch-amerikanischen Football-Profi Equanimeous St. Brown gewannen gegen die Los Angeles Rams 32:18 und treffen in einer Woche entweder auf die New Orleans Saints oder die Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Stunden später holten die Buffalo Bills ein 17:3 gegen die Baltimore Ravens und bekommen es im Conference Final entweder mit den Cleveland Browns oder Titelverteidiger Kansas City Chiefs zu tun. Um den Conference-Titel haben die Bills zuletzt im Januar 1994 gespielt.
Der 24 Jahre alte St. Brown hatte bei den Packers früh eine gute Szene, als er einen Pass über 27 Yard fing und danach noch eine ordentliche Strecke mit dem Ball rannte. Die Packers hatten die Rams insgesamt die ganze Zeit im Griff und gerieten nie in Rückstand.
Buffalo profitierte in der lange ausgeglichenen Partie von einer Interception im dritten Viertel, die Taron Johnson über das ganze Spielfeld trug und zum Touchdown verwandelte. Als die Ravens wenig später auch noch auf Quarterback-Lamar Jackson verzichten mussten, der mit dem Verdacht auf eine Gehirnerschütterung nicht mehr spielen durfte, waren die Chancen auf ein Comeback quasi dahin.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210117-99-55441/4