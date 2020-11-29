29. November 2020 um 23:15 Uhr
NFL
:
Spätes Field Goald rettet Patriots Sieg gegen Cardinals
J.C. Jackson (r) von den New England Patriots und Christian Kirk von den Arizona Cardinals in Aktion. Foto: Charles Krupa/AP/dpa
Foxborough Ein Field Goal Sekunden vor dem Ende der Partie hat die Playoff-Chancen der New England Patriots um den deutschen Football-Profi Jakob Johnson erhalten.
Der Fullback aus Stuttgart stand beim 20:17 bei fast zwei Drittel aller Offensivaktionen auf dem Feld und damit anteilig so oft wie nie zuvor in seiner Karriere. Durch den fünften Saisonsieg hielten die Patriots den Kontakt zu den Buffalo Bills und den Miami Dolphins in der AFC East und kommen nun auf eine Bilanz von fünf Erfolgen und sechs Niederlagen.
Buffalo und Miami gewannen ihre Spiele aber auch. Die Bills (8:3) bezwangen die Los Angeles Chargers 27:17, die Dolphins (7:4) waren den weiterhin sieglosen New York Jets beim 20:3 deutlich überlegen.
In der AFC South gewannen die Tennessee Titans das Divisonsduell mit den Indianapolis Colts 45:26 und übernahmen die Führung. Die Titans haben nun acht Siege bei drei Niederlagen, die Colts kommen auf sieben Siege und vier Niederlagen.
Ohne ihren verletzten Quarterback Joe Burrow verloren die Cincinnati Bengals gegen die New York Giants 17:19. Die Giants kommen damit zwar nur auf eine Bilanz von vier Siegen bei sieben Niederlagen, in der schwachen NFC East reicht das aber derzeit zu Rang eins.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201129-99-510443/3