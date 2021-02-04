4. Februar 2021 um 14:40 Uhr
Tokio 2021
:
Turnerinnen mit hohen Zielen im Olympia-Jahr
Ulla Koch ist die Cheftrainerin der deutschen Turnerinnen. Foto: Thomas Kienzle/dpa
Berlin Cheftrainerin Ulla Koch hat den deutschen Turnerinnen für die Olympischen Sommerspiele ambitionierte Ziele vorgegeben.
„Die Zielstellung ist der Finaleinzug mit dem Team, ein Platz unter den Top Ten im Mehrkampf und ein Finale am Stufenbarren und Schwebebalken“, sagte Koch auf „dtb.de“.
„Nach einem turbulenten Jahr 2020, mit einem rotierenden Virus, der uns allen viel abverlangte und vieles verhinderte, was wir uns sportlich an Zielen gesteckt hatten, sehen wir einem Jahr 2021 entgegen, das ebenfalls viele Fragezeichen verspricht“, sagte Koch, die auf einen Olympia-Kader von 16 Turnerinnen zurückgreifen kann.
Zu den erfolgreichen Sportlerinnen, die dem Team bei der WM 2019 in Stuttgart das Olympia-Ticket gesichert hatten, gehören die Stuttgarterinnen Elisabeth Seitz, Kim Bui und Emelie Petz, die Kölnerin Sarah Voss sowie die Chemnitzerin Pauline Schäfer und ihre noch in der Rekonvaleszenz befindliche Teamgefährtin Sophie Scheder.
Höhepunkte auf dem Weg nach Tokio sind auf Bundesebene Mitte Mai in Leipzig die deutschen Mehrkampf-Meisterschaften und die erste Olympia-Qualifikation, die „Finals“ Anfang Juni in Dortmund mit den Gerätefinals und der zweiten Olympia-Qualifikation Mitte Juni.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210204-99-302661/2