Kiez-Street und Co. : Flieten, Tapas, Burger und mehr: Das bietet die Gastronomie auf dem Trierer Altstadtfest

Trier Das Altstadtfest findet endlich wieder statt - dazu gehört auch das Kiez-Street, bei dem Gastronomen aus der Region die Fleischstraße in eine Genussmeile verwandeln. Wer dabei ist - und was es außerdem noch zu essen gibt.

Das Trierer Altstadtfest ist nach der Pandemie-Pause wieder zurück - und damit auch das Kiez-Street, eine Art Street Food-Festival in der Fleischstraße. Seit 2017 bieten hier Gastronomen aus der Region kulinarische Genüsse an. Aber nicht nur dort gibt es Neuerungen im gastronomischen Angebot. Hier eine Übersicht.

Wer ist bei der Kiez-Street in der Fleischstraße dabei?

Kein Essen, dafür flüssige Köstlichkeiten wird es dieses Jahr beim Stand des Blesius Gartens geben, sagt Inhaber und ebenfalls Kiez-Street-Mitorganisator Klaus Tonkaboni. „Wir machen die ‚Craft Beer Corner‘.“ Acht verschiedene Craft Beer-Sorten will er anbieten, jeden Tag werden zwei davon gewechselt. „Wir wollen unsere ganze Vielfalt auf dem Altstadtfest präsentieren“, so Tonkaboni weiter. Die Biere kommen hauptsächlich vom hauseigenen Kraft Bräu, aber auch von anderen Brauereien - beispielsweise von Wiegele aus Augsburg oder aus der Schweiz. Im Ausschank werden neben Pale Ales auch helle Lagerbiere und ein Wittbier sein, das nach einem belgischen Braustil hergestellt ist, sagt Tonkaboni.

Flieten und Viez-Veranda in der Brotstraße

Ganz in der Nähe, in der Brotstraße, wird Flieten Franz „einen besonders großen Stand“ aufstellen, sagt Inhaber Max Laux: „Wir kommen mit unserem Smoker, dem Maggi-Würfel und der Viez-Veranda“, kündigt er an. So werde es Rippchen und Pulled Pork Burger geben. Beim „Maggi-Würfel“ werden Flieten, Pommes und „Muttis Dips“ serviert, sagt er: „Es ist der erste Einsatz für den Maggi-Würfel in diesem Jahr. Wir freuen uns tierisch.“