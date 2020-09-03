3. September 2020 um 15:59 Uhr
Kolumne
:
Jammern geht gar nicht bei Walburga
In meinem nächsten Leben werde ich ein Zugvogel sein, so viel steht schon mal fest. Da macht man mal Station in der schönen Eifel, wie unlängst die Störche, alle freuen sich und fotografieren wie wild.
Und wenn man dann genug hat, trommelt man seinesgleichen zusammen, lässt alles hinter sich und macht sich auf in den Süden. Und das mit eigener Kraft, ohne die Umwelt zu belasten – ohne Flugscham, völlig sorgenfrei.
Und wenn man nach Monaten wieder zurückkommt, wenn man überhaupt will, freuen sich wieder alle die, die zuhause bleiben und sich mit Corona und anderem Elend rumschlagen mussten. Das stelle ich mir herrlich vor.
Walburga hält allerdings herzlich wenig von meinen Überlegungen. Für sie ist das Jammern auf hohem Niveau, und das geht bei ihr gar nicht. Dann heißt es immer: Nimm dir ein Beispiel an den Kindern in den Slums dieser Welt, die jammern auch nicht, und hätten Grund dazu! Da komm ich nicht gegen an. Ja, da hat es natürlich auch Recht, mein schlaues Eifelmädchen. Uns geht es ja gut hier.
Außerdem würde mir so ein Federkleid auch gar nicht stehen, versichert sie mir noch liebevoll. Das ist eher was für Männer, die den großen Auftritt gewohnt sind, die selbstbewusst durch den Landkreis schreiten, die sich auch gerne fotografieren lassen und auch mal ein Rad schlagen können, wenn‘s drauf ankommt.
Dachtest du da an jemand Bestimmten?, frage ich.
Walburga: Ich doch nicht!