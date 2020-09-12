12. September 2020 um 06:21 Uhr
Großbrand
:
Feuer in Betrieb in Neumagen-Dhron - Ein Mensch im Krankenhaus - Schaden in Millionenhöhe
Foto: Andreas Sommer/TV/Andreas Sommer
Neumagen-Dhron Über 150 Rettungskräfte haben am späten Freitagabend ein Feuer in einem Betrieb in Neumagen-Dhron bekämpft. Wegen Verdacht auf Rauchgasvergiftung wurde eine Person ins Krankenhaus gebracht.
Der Eigentümer eines Betriebes hatte am Freitagabend Brandgeruch aus seinen Geschäftsräumen in der Realschulstraße bemerkt, wie die Polizei mitteilt. Bei einer Nachschau habe er festgestellt, dass sich das Ladegerät eines Kinderspielzeuges entzündet hatte.
Nachdem die Räumlichkeiten des Betriebes in Vollbrand gerieten, schlugen die Flammen auf das angrenzende Wohnhaus über. Ein Mensch wurde mit dem Verdacht auf eine Rauchgasintoxikation ins Krankenhaus gebracht.
32 Bilder
Brand in Neumagen-Dhron: Feuer in einem Betrieb verursacht Schaden in Millionenhöhe
Foto: Andreas Sommer/TV/Andreas Sommer
Es entstand ein Sachschaden in Millionenhöhe. Nach Angaben von Feuerwehr-Sprecher Karl-Heinz Hepp vor Ort sei eine Werkstatt mit Quad-Teilen betroffen gewesen.
Die Löscharbeiten dauerten mehrere Stunden. Zeitweise drohte das Löschwasser knapp zu werden, sodass eine Leitung von der Mosel zum Brandort gelegt werden musste.
Von den Feuerwehren Neumagen-Dhron, Piesport, Minheim, Wintrich, Mülheim, Kues und Wittlich; dem Katastrophenschutzzug Teileinheit Kinheim; dem DRK mit Organisationsleiter und der Polizeiinspektion Bernkastel-Kues waren insgesamt über 150 Kräfte im Einsatz.