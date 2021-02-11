11. Februar 2021 um 16:22 Uhr
Corona
:
Fünf neue
Covid-19-Fälle
im Landkreis Bernkastel-Wittlich
Foto: dpa/Daniel Bockwoldt
Bernkastel-Wittlich Am Donnerstag wurden dem Gesundheitsamt der Kreisverwaltung Bernkastel-Wittlich bis zum Meldezeitpunkt 14 Uhr fünf Covid-19-Fälle bekannt. Die Zahl der bislang bestätigten Fälle steigt damit auf 1955 an.
Die Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz des Landkreises beläuft sich gemäß Mitteilung des Landesuntersuchungsamtes weiterhin auf 33,8 Fälle je 100 000 Einwohner.
Die häusliche Isolierung endete am Donnerstag für vier Personen, sodass die Gesamtzahl der bislang aus der Quarantäne entlassenen Personen auf 1777 ansteigt. Unter Berücksichtigung der Zahl der insgesamt aus der Quarantäne entlassenen Personen sowie der 55 bislang Verstorbenen beläuft sich die Zahl der aktiven Covid-19-Fälle auf 123 Personen.
Im Verbundkrankenhaus Bernkastel-Wittlich werden nach letzter Mitteilung vier Covid-19-Patienten stationär behandelt, davon ein Patient intensivmedizinisch.
Geimpft wurden im Landkreis Bernkastel-Wittlich bis einschließlich des Vortages insgesamt 3703 Personen. Demnach sind 3,29 Prozent der Kreisbevölkerung (erst-)geimpft.
Weitere Infos und Karten sowie die Zahlen verteilt auf die Verbandsgemeinden, die Stadt Wittlich und die Einheitsgemeinde gibt es unter
www.dashboard.bernkastel-wittlich.de