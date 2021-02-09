Corona : Gesundheitsamt des Kreises Bernkastel-Wittlich meldet sieben Neuinfektionen

  1. Region
Gesundheitsamt Bernkastel-Wittlich meldet sieben Neuinfektionen

Foto: dpa/Sven Hoppe

Bernkastel-Wittlich Dem Gesundheitsamt der Kreisverwaltung Bernkastel-Wittlich wurden am Dienstag bis zum Meldezeitpunkt 14 Uhr sieben neue Covid-19-Fälle bekannt. Die Zahl der bislang bestätigten Fälle steigt damit auf 1944 an.

Die Sieben-Tages-Inzidenz des Landkreises steigt gemäß Mitteilung des Landesuntersuchungsamtes von 31,1 auf 32,9 Fälle je 100 000 Einwohner.

Die häusliche Isolierung endete am Dienstag für sechs Personen, sodass die Gesamtzahl der bislang aus der Quarantäne entlassenen Personen auf 1769 ansteigt. Unter Berücksichtigung der Zahl der insgesamt aus der Quarantäne entlassenen Personen sowie der 53 bislang Verstorbenen beläuft sich die Zahl der aktiven Covid-19-Fälle auf 122 Personen.

Im Verbundkrankenhaus Bernkastel-Wittlich werden nach letzter Mitteilung sieben Covid-19-Patienten stationär behandelt, davon zwei Patienten intensivmedizinisch.

Geimpft wurden im Landkreis Bernkastel-Wittlich bis einschließlich des Vortages insgesamt 3701 Personen. Demnach sind 3,29 Prozent der Kreisbevölkerung (erst-)geimpft.

Weitere Infos und Karten sowie die Zahlen verteilt auf die Verbandsgemeinden, die Stadt Wittlich und die Einheitsgemeinde gibt es unter www.dashboard.bernkastel-wittlich.de