Vinyl der Woche: Say You, Say Me – Lionel Richie : Ein Soundtrack ohne seinen wichtigsten Song

Say You, Say Me von Lionel Richie Foto: TV/Band

Serie And the winner is ... Lionel Richie! Diesen Satz hörte der Weltstar vor 35 Jahren bei der Oscarverleihung. Wieso es um den Song Say You, Say Me jedoch auch Diskussionen gab.

Von Christian Thome

Wir befinden uns im Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles. Es ist der 24. März 1986. Die alljährliche Nacht, der jeder, der auch nur im Entferntesten mit der Filmindustrie zu tun hat, entgegenfiebert: die Oscarverleihung. Gene Kelly, Donald O’Connor und Debbie Reynolds betreten unter Regenschirmen und mit gelben Mänteln die Bühne – als Anlehnung an ihren größten Erfolg und gleichzeitig den wohl besten Musicalfilm in der amerikanischen Geschichte, Singin’ in the Rain (nebenbei ... wer hat sich eigentlich den deutschen Titel Du sollst mein Glücksstern sein ausgedacht?!). Dann – der entscheidende Satz in der Kategorie „Bester Filmsong“: „And the winner is ... Lionel Richie, Say You, Say Me – The White Nights!“

Für Lionel Richie geht damals nach eigener Aussage ein Traum in Erfüllung. Von Regiesseur Taylor Hackford, der unter anderem auch 2014 für die Ray-Charles-Biographie Ray verantwortlich war, bekommt er einige Zeit zuvor den Auftrag, einen Titelsong für den Film White Nights zu schreiben. Der Song heißt am Ende zwar nicht White Nights, sondern Say You, Say Me – er überzeugt den Regiesseur dennoch. Probleme bereitet erst die Veröffentlichung.

Denn Richie steht damals bei Motown Records unter Vertrag. Der Soundtrack soll jedoch bei Atlantic erscheinen. Für Motown arbeitet Lionel Richie zu dieser Zeit an seinem neuen Studioalbum Dancing On The Ceiling. Diese Uneinigkeit sorgt dafür, dass White-Nights-Fans sich zwar den Soundtrack kaufen können, auf diesem mit Say You, Say Me der wichtigste Titel jedoch fehlt.

Den sichert sich Motown für Dancing On The Ceiling. Als Gegenleistung darf die Filmproduktionsfirma Columbia Pictures mit der Single für den Film werben. Gary LeMel, Direktor der Abteilung für Filmmusik bei Columbia erklärt später, dass sich der Soundtrack wesentlich besser verkauft hätte, wenn Say You, Say Me darauf zu hören gewesen wäre. Lionel Richie wird das an diesem Abend in LA herzlich egal gewesen sein.