Corona: Zwei Neuinfektionen

Trier Dem Gesundheitsamt Trier-Saarburg sind am Mittwoch zwei weitere Infektionen mit dem Corona-Virus gemeldet worden. Beide in der Stadt Trier.

Somit erhöht sich die Zahl der seit dem 11. März nachweislich mit dem Corona-Virus infizierten Personen auf 565 (191 in der Stadt Trier und 374 im Landkreis Trier-Saarburg).

In der Aufnahmeeinrichtung für Asylbegehrende (AfA) in Hermeskeil sind vier Personen aus der Quarantäne entlassen worden. Somit bleiben vier Personen in der AfA Hermeskeil und weiterhin drei Personen in der AfA Trier in Quarantäne.

Aktuell gelten neben den sieben quarantänisierten Personen in den Aufnahmeeinrichtungen weitere 18 Menschen als erkrankt, elf im Landkreis und sieben in der Stadt Trier. Ein Patient befindet sich aktuell noch in stationärer Behandlung.

Die Infektionszahlen verteilen sich im Landkreis Trier-Saarburg unverändert wie folgt auf die Verbandsgemeinden:

VG Hermeskeil 89, VG Konz 69, VG Ruwer 24,VG Saarburg-Kell 90, VG Schweich 57, VG Trier-Land 45.

Der 7-Tage-Inzidenz im Landkreis liegt bei 8,0 und in der Stadt Trier bei 7,3 inklusive der aktuellen Fälle in den jeweiligen Aufnahmeeinrichtungen für Asylbegehrende.